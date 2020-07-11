East side shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 hospitalized

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people are dead following a triple shooting on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 2400 block of Sheridan Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m where responding officers located three people that were shot.

Two of the victims have been pronounced dead and the third was taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition.

Detectives have released very few details in the shooting.

Homicide Detectives have launched an investigation along with the Marion County Forensic Services Agency who assisted by gathering any potential evidence from the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.