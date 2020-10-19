East side shooting leaves 1 in critical condition in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s east side where one person has been left in critical condition as a result of their injury.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred near the intersection of E. 36th Street and N. Franklin Road near 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

Police confirmed one individual was shot and listed in critical condition as result of this shooting, but otherwise no additional details have been released.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This article will be updated once more information has been released.