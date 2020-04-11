East Side family shares the impact Officer Leath had on their lives

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- “He could push a button and the sirens would go off,” Sheila Fennell said of her young son. “He was ecstatic. At a year and a half, he’s like ‘Oh! it makes noise!’”

Fennell can’t help but smile when talking about officer Breann Leath. Last summer Leath became a fixture in her neighborhood, and not for the reasons you might think.

“She was different, in a good way,” Fennell said. “She instantly loved everybody.”

Officer Leath didn’t just patrol Fennell’s neighborhood, she became apart of it. She took the time to talk to the kids, show them her police car, and even play some 1on1 basketball.

“With my little one, it was getting him to understand that cops were friends,” Fennell said. “He loved seeing her. We would pull up and her cop car would be there, and he’d run over to her and go ‘woah!!’”

So when sheila and her family turned on the news Thursday, they couldn’t believe what they heard. Officer Breann Leath was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call just minutes away from where they lived.

“When they said 21st and Franklin, I instantly thought about her. I said ‘please don’t let that be Leath,’” said Warren Central Junior Joseph Allmond.

“With everything I know she’s done for the community and everything she’s done for us, it hit me kind of hard. I’m not going to lie.”

Joseph is Sheila’s nephew. On Thursday he lost not just a role model, but a friend.

Joseph is part of a student run restaurant at school. His dream is to become a chef, and one day open up a restaurant of his own. Officer Leath was fully behind that goal. She even made a surprise visit to his school one day while he was behind the grill. She was in plain clothes, and off the clock.

“I felt like I bonded with her personally because I felt like she kept me out of trouble,” Allmond said. “I looked up to her as an adult figure in my life, and it kinda showed me that IMPD… there are good people in this world and there are good officers.”

For Officer Leath, there was no such thing as off duty. No matter the time, place or circumstance Officer Leath was and always will, be there.

“She was an amazing person, and phenomenal for the community, ” Allmond said. “She showed there are police officers who love what they do, and they love to help out.”