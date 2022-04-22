INDIANAPOLIS — Happy Earth Day! In lieu of Friday’s celebration, we thought it may be helpful to turn to Indianapolis’ Environmental Sustainability Committee for a few simple tips to reduce your carbon footprint and be more environmentally conscious in Central Indiana.

“Earth Day is really important because it does draw awareness to the fact that we are in increasingly more dangerous times when it comes to our climate and our sustainable practices,” said Spencer Garnier, a Constituent Service Liaison with the council. “It’s a bigger, longer drawn-out process. It’s not just a couple actions on one big day. But it is important to have that tethering day on the calendar.”

Spencer and the rest of Indy’s Environmental Sustainability Committee shared with us a few simple, yet important ways you can change your sustainability efforts to make them more efficient:

Pick up trash/litter. Seems obvious, right? Litter pollutes our waterways, it’s an eyesore and a nuisance, and it can impact our sustainable wilderness. The City of Indianapolis has a contract with Keep Indiana Beautiful in which neighborhood clean-ups are conducted regularly. Volunteering is a great way to get involved.

Seems obvious, right? Litter pollutes our waterways, it’s an eyesore and a nuisance, and it can impact our sustainable wilderness. The City of Indianapolis has a contract with Keep Indiana Beautiful in which neighborhood clean-ups are conducted regularly. Volunteering is a great way to get involved. Bag your trash. Another obvious one, right? This simple task can go a long way in reducing litter. You may not know that you’re accidentally littering when your trash falls out of your trash can.

Another obvious one, right? This simple task can go a long way in reducing litter. You may not know that you’re accidentally littering when your trash falls out of your trash can. Utilize public transportation. Newly built infrastructure, greenways, and greenspaces are becoming more and more connected every year to make it easier to travel around and outside the city.

Newly built infrastructure, greenways, and greenspaces are becoming more and more connected every year to make it easier to travel around and outside the city. Be in the know. Reading and getting involved in helping maintain the sustainability of your community is a great way to continue the efficacy of reducing your carbon footprint.

Around the house: purchase energy-efficient lightbulbs, turn off the artificial light and enjoy natural sunlight, reduce your shower time, and outfit your home with the proper amount of insulation.

For more information about how the Environmental Sustainability Committee works towards the betterment of Indy’s natural environment and for ways to get involved, you can visit their website.