Early Week Weather Changes

The sun is setting on pretty nice weekend. A bit on the warm side for early June, but at least not too humid.

The average high temperature for June 7 is 77. Most of the state was 6 to 12 degrees above average Sunday afternoon.

And even a bit warmer still on Monday. Plus we will see humidity on the rise also.

Tropical Storm Cristobal came ashore along the Gulf Coast Sunday, It will be weakening, but is headed about straight north up the Mississippi River Valley.

The remnants of the storm will still be a significant rain producer. As the low pressure area moves through Missouri and Illinois, it will be in the form of a general area of low pressure. No tight circulation and no severe winds.

There may be 2 to 3 inches of rain under that cluster of storms in Iowa. Meanwhile the spiral band like showers moving through Indiana will bring several periods of showers and storms.

Lots of changes in the week ahead. Starting out steamy Monday and Tuesday. then stormy Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. And finally some cooler, direr and more pleasant weather to finish the week and head into next weekend.