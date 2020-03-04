Early Learning Indiana takes proactive approach to prevent virus, germs in childcare centers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Schools and childcare centers are monitoring students and practicing good hygiene to protect kids if the coronavirus were to hit Indiana.

“You’ll see some of them count to ten, some count to 15, some count to 20,” said Preschool Teacher Quaneesha Stubbs.

Proper hand washing is one of the top priorities for her classroom at Day Early Learning.

“They know automatically that’s the first thing we do,” Stubbs added, “Good morning and wash your hands.”

The message is clear the moment you walk in the childcare center at Day Early Learning.

“Children and their safety is our highest priority,” said Erin Kissling, the Vice President of Practice and Policy for Early Learning Indiana. Early Learning Indiana is the oldest and largest early childhood education nonprofit. For weeks her team has been reviewing and implementing CDC protocols.

“We are definitely taking it seriously, following alongside what the CDC is releasing and working with our families to ensure our children are healthy in our space,” said Kissling.

Along with handwashing, Early Learning Indiana is making sure parents have up-to-date emergency contact information. The centers are texting parents and sharing resources on how to stay healthy, while teachers are sanitizing classroom materials.

“What are the other places that children touch a lot? So, door handles, the backs of their chairs, and it’s very normal in our environment for kids to put toys in their mouth,” Kissling described.

The CDC recommends, schools and childcare centers to monitor and plan for absenteeism. If a large number of students and staff call out for respiratory illnesses, they are to alert local health officials.

“We’re thankful we haven’t had any confirmed cases here in our state, but if this comes into our space, we’ll definitely be keeping our eyes open and following what the CDC has suggested,” said Kissling.

Here are a few of the CDC’s recommendations for schools and childcare centers:

Review attendance and sick leave policies. Encourage students and staff to stay home when sick.

Establish procedures to ensure students and staff who become sick at school or arrive at school sick are sent home as soon as possible.

Remember that schools are not expected to screen students or staff to identify cases of COVID-19. If a community (or more specifically, a school) has cases of COVID-19, local health officials will help identify those individuals and will follow up on next steps.

Provide disposable wipes so that commonly used surfaces can be wiped down by students and staff before each use.

Click here for more resources from the CDC.