“Each spot is valuable,” what health officials want you to know before you shop around for a vaccine

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS – As vaccine supplies begin ramping up across the nation, Hoosiers now have even more options when it comes to booking a vaccine appointment.

“Each spot is valuable,” said Dr. Cole Beeler, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at IU Health. “It’s even more valuable now because we just widely expanded the amount of people that can get the vaccine across Indiana.”

As eligibility and access begins to expand, Dr. Beeler said he noticed more Hoosiers “shopping around” for an appointment.

Pharmacy Practice Coordinator with Kroger, Leslie Lake, said she sees it too.

“People grab the first appointment that they can and if the first one was three weeks in the future and then they see one in the next seven days, they’re going to go ahead and try to grab that one,” said Lake.

“I don’t think there’s any problem in shopping around for available appointments,” said Dr. Beeler. “You just need to make sure that you cancel your [original] appointment.”

Both Dr. Beeler and Lake said booking multiple appointments takes away a slot for someone else and puts the dose at risk of being thrown away.

“Each slot is valuable for someone who might have geographical issues, or travel restrictions that might really need to get their vaccine there,” said Dr. Beeler. “The goal is obviously to get as many people vaccinated as we can, as fast as possible, and that hurts that goal.”

Once a vial of vaccine is thawed or unsealed, the clock starts ticking before it expires.

“When there’s about 90 minutes left of that vaccine before it expires, we’re going to start looking for another arm to put that vaccine in,” said Lake.

Lake said while it is a “scramble” to ensure no vaccine goes to waste, Kroger pharmacies do have measures in place to ensure that does not happen. Lake said the clinic will first turn to its waitlist before calling Hoosiers with future appointments or asking customers in the store.

“Life happens and things come up,” said Dr. Beeler. “If you can’t make the appointment that’s okay. Just reschedule as soon as you can possibly make it. Try not to wait too long.”

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine are recommended three weeks apart. For Moderna vaccines, it doses are recommended four weeks apart.

However, Dr. Beeler said early studies show it is okay to wait up to six weeks for either vaccine and he points out one dose is better than none. Still, he said it is always safest to follow what the solid data suggests.

“We don’t know if it lasts as long, we don’t know if it provides the breath of coverage, we don’t know if the immune system responds the same way at this point,” said Dr. Beeler. “For us to be able to provide you with reasonable numbers on how protected you are, you really have to get both of the doses.”

If you booked your appointment using the state website, you are encouraged to call 2-1-1 to cancel. If booking through Kroger, you can call the toll-free number listed in your confirmation email or text.