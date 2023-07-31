HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Dubois County teen is dead after an off-road vehicle accident Saturday evening.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources states emergency responders were dispatched to the area of County Road 900 E at 6:21 p.m.

Officials state officers discovered a juvenile operating a side-by-side ORV when they lost control and struck an embankment. Officials say the teen was 15 years old, and no safety gear was being worn at the time.

Other responding agencies included the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Celestine Fire Department, Jasper Memorial Ambulance Service and the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.