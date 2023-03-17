Prepare for a cold and windy day. The rain is exiting but the weather will remain rather uncomfortable for the day. Temperatures took a dive early Friday morning as a cold front moved through the state. Winds have been gusting above 30 mph, leaving us with a wind chill in the low to mid 20s across central Indiana.

It will feel this way most of the day. The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 11:30 a.m. It will go rain or shine. Bundle up if you’re going to be out there, or anywhere today. Temperatures this afternoon will only rebound to the upper 30s as clouds begin to break. Gusty winds continue on, so the wind chill at the warmest part of the day will be near freezing.

The evening will be cold but dry. Skies turn partly cloudy. The lack of cloud cover tonight means a lot more heat can escape from the surface, sending temperatures and wind chills plummeting. Many will wake up Saturday morning to feel like it’s only in the single digits. A few flurries or patchy, light snow showers will likely develop in the area tomorrow morning. A dusting to very light accumulations are possible and there may be some slick spots on the roads. Be careful as you’re traveling Saturday morning.

Overall, Saturday will be a blustery day. Air temperatures will only rise to the low 30s, winds remain gusty and wind chills will only climb to the 20s. Fortunately, winds ease for Sunday, however, it will remain cold. We do get into a warming trend next week as high temperatures climb daily. By the end of the week, temperatures will be nearing 70-degrees but the warmup does come with rain.