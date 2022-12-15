After a very soggy Wednesday, the wet weather has moved on. Rainfall recorded on Wednesday alone was near or above 1″ in many spots. We picked up roughly another 1/10th of an inch early Thursday morning. It was windy too! Peak wind gusts early Thursday morning exceeded 50 mph in some locations. Winds gusts to 61 mph in Lafayette.

The winds have eased and the rain has moved on. Temperatures were at the warmest of the day early this morning. Just after midnight, the thermometer read 53° in Indianapolis. By sunrise, the temperature had dropped to the mid 30s. The rest of Thursday will feel more seasonal. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, breezy winds and temperatures that will rebound to the low and mid 40s this afternoon.

A few flurries or some isolated drizzle will be possible this evening. Most will stay dry and overall, it’s not a bad night to get out and enjoy some holiday lights around town.

We turn colder as we close the week, head through the weekend and on through next week. A few flurries or light snow showers are possible Friday into Saturday. Other than that, we stay quiet through most of next week. However, there are signs that some very impactful winter weather could move in late next week. Stay tuned!