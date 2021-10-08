Drying out and heating up!

After a rather foggy start to the morning, the sun is out and we’re feeling fantastic across central Indiana. The slow-moving low pressure system that is now to our northwest is departing. As it moves out of the region, it will take the rain chances with it.

A few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon but most remain dry. Overall, we’re closing out this work week with very comfortable conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s this afternoon. For those heading out to Friday night football games, clouds will continue to decrease and temperatures will have only cooled to the mid 60s by 11 O’clock.

There will be plenty of sunshine around this weekend but it won’t be feeling like fall. We’re starting an 80° stretch on Saturday that will last through next week. On Sunday, temperatures will likely be just shy of the record high for the date, which is 88° from 2010.