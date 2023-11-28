Central Indiana has had some very unseasonal warmth this month. We have had high temperatures above 50 degrees for 21 of the first 28 days off the month. A cold front moved across the state Monday afternoon and ushered in a much colder weather pattern. High temperatures on Tuesday only reached the upper 20s for the coldest day of the season and the coldest day since last February. Temperatures will not be as cold tonight but we will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s early Wednesday with wind chills expected to be in the teens.

A warm front moves through Wednesday and winds shifting out of the southwest will send temperatures back to more seasonal levels, mid 40s, in the afternoon. We’re even warmer on Thursday with 50s in the forecast. With only .93″ of precipitation this month, this is the 7th driest November on record. Our next chance for rain comes late Thursday and will continue through Friday. We’ll have dry weather for the Big Ten Football Championship Game on Saturday and another chance for rain late Sunday. Up to an inch of much-needed rain is likely through Sunday before our precipitation changes to a rain/snow mix before ending Monday.

November has been a mild month.

Tuesday was the coldest day in nine months.

Wednesday will be a windy, warmer day.

Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rain will develop Thursday night and continue through Friday.

This has been a dry month and a dry season.