High pressure will keep skies sunny across central Indiana for the next two days with a gradual rise in the heat and in the humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday and in the low 90s Thursday. We have had highs in the 90s for six of the past fifteen days and less than a tenth of an inch of rain has fallen in that timeframe.

The recent heat wave, coupled with lower than normal precipitation, has produced conditions ripe for what’s known as a “flash drought” across Indiana. Flash droughts, unlike conventional droughts, come on quickly. Abnormally high temperatures increase the rate at which water is transferred from the land to the atmosphere, lowering soil moisture, which is then exacerbated by decreased rainfall. Most of the crops have been planted and current soil moisture surplus is down to 2%. The good news is that there is finally rain in the forecast.

Widely scattered thunderstorms will develop late Friday as a cold front moves in from the Great Plains. Rain and thunderstorms will be more widespread Saturday, giving us our 16th wet weekend of the year. The rain threat will continue through Sunday and some areas will receive up to an inch of much-needed rain by Sunday afternoon. After the front passes Sunday will be cooler, but another warm up will come next week, with highs near 90° for the 4th of July.

This has been the driest June in ten years and the 8th driest June on record.

The June rain fall deficit is now more than three inches.

Drought is spreading across the state but most crops are doing well so far.

A daily chance for rain starts Friday.

Temperatures and humidity will rise over the next four days.