So far, November is off to a mild start. Temperatures have been almost four degrees above average and we reached a high of 74 degrees Monday afternoon. A cold front will move across the state tonight and could produce an isolated shower or a few sprinkles. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight as low fall near 50 degrees. Winds will shift from southwest to northwest speeds will diminish after 11pm.

Election Day is tomorrow. We’ll have sunny skies, the winds won’t be as gusty, and the weather will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid-60s. Stray showers are going to be possible again Tuesday evening as a warm front moves through the Ohio Valley. A surge of warm air will flow into the state. The record high for Wednesday is 79 degrees, set recently on this date in 2020. Expect gusty southwesterly breezes and near record warmth Wednesday afternoon.

A better push for rainfall arrives midweek with this stronger system having more of an impact on temperatures. Highs by the end of the week will fall back to more seasonal levels. We’ll have highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s through the weekend.

Voters will have dry weather for Election Day.

Tuesday will be a cooler day with showers after sunset.

We’ll have several chances for rain this week.

Temperatures will go back and forth this week.