Indianapolis has had highs in the 90s for seven of the past seventeen days and less than a tenth of an inch of rain has fallen in that timeframe. Finally, some much-needed rainfall is on the way. Widely scattered thunderstorms will develop late Friday as a cold front moves in from the Great Plains. Rain and thunderstorms will be more widespread Saturday and Sunday, giving us our 16th wet weekend of the year.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler this weekend with highs in the 80s but another warm up will come next week, with highs near 90° for the 4th of July.

Our weather pattern will remain unsettled next week as a series of low pressure areas move across the region. The daily rain threat will continue through Wednesday and some areas will receive 1-2″ of much-needed rain over the next seven days.

June has been a historically dry month and our fire risk is elevated.

All of central Indiana now has abnormally dry soil conditions.

After 7 days of 90° heat, higher humidity and warmer temperatures will continue.

Double-check the backseat for kids and pets during extreme heat.

Several days with a chance for rain are in the forecast.