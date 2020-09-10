Drones allowing car crashes to be mapped safely

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana is now a national leader when it comes to using a drone to map out car crashes. The technology was on display in Hamilton County Thursday.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute has been working on the project with Purdue University since 2019. Using unmanned aerial systems, first responders can get photos of the accident without having to stand in the middle of traffic.

Purdue has software that will stitch those images together and provide measurements on the whole scene.



“We’re able to accurately reconstruct those scenes and provide valid information to the prosecutor’s office and to families that are questioning what happened in those crashes,” Capt. Robert Hainje from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say it also takes the photos in a fraction of the time so they can reopen the road even faster.