A passing cold front brought clouds and light rain to central Indiana Tuesday. There were a few snowflakes mixed in north of I-70 and most areas received less than a tenth of an inch of rain. Skies will remain cloudy tonight with drizzle and fog and, after midnight, temperatures will be cold enough for freezing fog. Clouds will linger through Wednesday morning but skies will brighten in the afternoon as high pressure builds across the Ohio Valley. Wednesday is going to be a chilly day with westerly winds and highs in the lower 40s.

Milder weather is on the way late in the week as a ridge sets up over the eastern half of the country. Sunny skies will allow temperatures to rise into the 50s for Thursday and Friday, more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Unfortunately, the dry, milder weather will be short-lived as a strong storm system will bring a colder, wet change for the weekend. Gusty winds, heavy rain are likely Saturday with a chance for thunderstorms. Rain and gusty winds will continue through Sunday and as temperatures fall, the rain may change to a rain/snow mix before ending.

After a cloudy, foggy start, we’ll have sunny skies late Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a breezy, cool day.

Temperatures are going to warm up this week.

This will be a windy, wet weekend.

Expect up to an inch of rain this weekend before we change to a rain/snow mix.