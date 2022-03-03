INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis officials are urging drivers to exercise safety around construction crews as workers fill potholes across the city.

Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) and AFSCME Local 725 to highlight the vulnerable conditions of street maintenance work. So far this week, DPW crews have worked 10-hour shifts, averaging 7,000 to 8,000 potholes a day.

“These guys are out working in the middle of the street, we asked residents to please slow down,” said Dan Parker, Director of Indy DPW.

Parker said over the last few years, traffic fatalities in Indianapolis have gone up.

“We want to keep everybody safe and we want to keep our workers safe and let them do their job,” said Parker.

In 2019, the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse reported 135 worker fatalities nationwide. In the prior 10 years, an average of 124 worker deaths have occurred nationwide. In Indiana, there were 3 worker fatalities in 2019, with an average of 4 worker fatalities every year.

Steve Quick, President of AFSCME Local 725, said people should pay attention while on the road.

“I know folks like to play with their phone and not slow down,” said Quick. “They should slow down and pay attention so these folks can continue to stay healthy and do the work that they do.”

The Indianapolis Department of Transportation provided some tips for driving safely in highway work zones:

Take extra care to pay attention and expect the unexpected. Work Zone configurations can change without notice.

Don’t text or talk on the phone and avoid taking your hands off the wheel. Distracted driving has become a crisis on all roadways. Driver inattention is a leading cause of all highway crashes.

Watch for speed limit reductions, narrowing lanes, changing traffic patterns, and – most importantly – highway workers.

Respect the posted speed limits and safely merge as soon as safely possible as this will allow traffic to flow smoothly. Keep in mind, driving 45 MPH instead of 55 MPH through a 5 mile work zone will only add 1.2 minutes to your trip. Speeding and aggressive driving is a major cause of work zone crashes.

Keep a safe distance on all sides of your vehicles and maintain a safe following distance. Rear-end collisions are the most common type of work zone crash.

Respect the flaggers and obey their guidance. Be patient when driving through work sites with flagger control.

Pay attention to the construction signing. Those signs are carefully selected to give drivers accurate information and important warnings.

Expect delays and allow extra travel time to travel through work zones.

Select alternate routes if possible to avoid the work zone completely.

Be patient and stay calm. Remember that the construction crews are working to make the road better for you!