Driver wearing body armor leads police on chase in Northwest Indiana

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — A 47-year-old Illinois man wearing body armor has been arrested after leading state police on a high-speed chase in northwestern Indiana.

The chase started about 2 a.m. Monday when a trooper attempted to stop an SUV that was traveling east on Interstate 94 at 93 mph, police said.

State police were able to puncture the SUV’s tires and forced it to stop in LaPorte County.

The driver from Harvey, Illinois, faces resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, wearing body armor while committing a felony and reckless driving charges.

His passenger, a 26-year-old Dolton, Illinois, resident was found with a loaded .40-caliber handgun. He was charged with possession of a handgun without a permit, police said.

Both were being held in the Lake County Jail.