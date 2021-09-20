Driver treated for minor injuries after crashing off I-65 and onto creek bank below

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after police say he drove off of the interstate and landed onto a creek bank underneath it.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash in the 1200 block of E. Pleasant Run Parkway on the near south side around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Police say a male driver was on I-65 when for an unknown reason, his vehicle left the interstate and landed on Pleasant Run Parkway. The car landed on its roof on the bank of Pleasant Run Creek, in an area where the water was about a foot or two deep.

The driver had to be extricated out of the vehicle. He was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.