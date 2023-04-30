MUNCIE, Ind. — Two people have been arrested after they were found in a stolen vehicle, sent the officers on a chase, and had meth in their possession in Muncie, according to a press release sent from the Indiana State Police. The driver of the vehicle is still at large.

Llyod Junior Panther, 52, and Renee Leah Ruble, 44, were both charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 6 Felony, Possession of a Syringe, a Level 6 Felony, and Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C Misdemeanor.

On Friday at approximately 11 p.m. officers received information that a stolen vehicle was southbound on Madison Ave. near Washington St. in Muncie. The police noticed the 2007 black and silver Chevrolet Silverado that matched the description, called for backup, and initiated a stop.

The driver then stopped at a nearby gas station, however, after the trooper began giving verbal commands, the driver then allegedly sped off, according to police. Thus sending the officers on a chase. The person drove recklessly until they decided to bail on foot. The police then took two passengers still in the vehicle into custody. The driver of the vehicle was unable to be found.

The troopers then utilized a K-9 to perform an open air sniff. The operation discovered 12 grams of heroin, 5 grams of marijuana, an undisclosed amount of meth, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Both people were transported to the Delaware County Jail.