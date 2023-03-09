JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Johnson County Wednesday.

Police and fire crews responded to 780 Hospital Road in Franklin just before 7:50 p.m.

The first responders found one vehicle that was involved in a crash. The driver was the only person in the car and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office will release the deceased’s identity once next of kin is notified.