INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that now involves a DUI investigation.

Around 6 p.m. Friday night, IMPD said a Jeep hit a van on North Shadeland Avenue on the east side, just north of Washington Street.

The driver of the van was killed, and a passenger in the van was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

Police said that the driver of the Jeep fled from the scene, but was caught and arrested about two blocks away from where the crash took place.

A DUI investigation has been started.

North Shadeland Avenue was closed for more than three hours as the scene was cleared.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.