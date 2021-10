A photo of the car after the collision. (Photo credit: Madison County Community Alert/Anderson)

ANDERSON, Ind. — One person is injured after a car and train collide at a railroad crossing near Mounds Road and Rangeline Road in Anderson Thursday afternoon.

Anderson police say the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. .

The driver of the car was injured and taken to the hospital, authorities say they were in serious condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.