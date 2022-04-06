LEBANON, Ind. — At least three people were hurt after a woman drove into a gas station in Lebanon Wednesday.

According to police, around 8:22 a.m., an “elderly” driver was headed north on S. Lebanon in an SUV when she somehow struck another vehicle at the pump at a Speedway gas station and then continued into the store.

Police say she was pinned in the vehicle and had to be removed by first responders.

The woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police say she had some sort of medical emergency before the crash.

An employee who was working at the counter was also hurt, possibly with a broken hand. She also went to the hospital.

A customer in the store got a cut to the hand in the crash and was treated at the scene.

The gas station is closed temporarily.