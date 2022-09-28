HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was ejected in a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County Tuesday.

Around 3:42 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious accident involving three vehicles on S.R. 19 between Field Dr. and 196th St.

Based on preliminary evidence on scene and witness statements, police believe a Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder was headed south on S.R. 19 and attempted to pass a Dodge Ram in a no passing zone where the road curves.

The sheriff’s office says the Mitsubishi hit the driver’s side of the Dodge Ram as it entered into the northbound lane. The Mitsubishi’s driver then lost control and struck a Buick Encore head on that was going northbound on S.R. 19.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was ejected and landed on the road in front of the vehicle. Police say the driver suffered severe head and body trauma and was taken to a hospital.

The Buick Encore’s driver was taken to an Indianapolis with back pain.

Witnesses told police they saw the Mitsubishi driver operating in a “reckless and dangerous matter” before the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Crash Investigation Team.