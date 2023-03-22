INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle went off road and hit a tree on the southeast side overnight Wednesday.

The crash happened around 1:52 a.m. on E. Thompson Road just east of I-74.

Police arrived to find a man and woman critically injured. The woman, who was in the passenger’s seat, had been ejected.

First responders said the man was in extremely critical condition. The woman was in critical condition.

Investigators believe the driver was going over the speed limit when it went off the road. It’s unclear if alcohol was involved.