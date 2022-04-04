INDIANAPOLIS — A Taco Bell location on the west side is closed Monday after a driver crashed into the building.

A structure collapse call came in just before 6:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of W. Washington Street near S. Lynhurst Drive.

The Wayne Township Fire Department tweeted photos from the scene showing a dark SUV partially inside the store after crashing through a window just past through the drive-thru window.

Only cosmetic damage is expected, and no one is hurt.

The Taco Bell will be closed on Monday. It’s unclear how long that closure will last.