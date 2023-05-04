MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Police responded to a semi-tractor trailer crash on I-69 at the 138 mm which led to a closure of both the northbound and southbound lanes for around 4 hours on Wednesday, according to a press release sent from Indiana State Police.

The crash happened at approximately 8 a.m. when the Pepsi truck driver was traveling southbound I-69 and traveled off the roadway into the median, struck the guardrail, and overturned in the northbound lanes of the interstate.

Northbound traffic was then rerouted at the Ohio St. exit ramp, while southbound interstate traffic was rerouted at the SR252/SR44 exit ramp.

The driver was with his instructor, where they were both wearing their seatbelts during the crash. At the scene they were examined for minor injuries. No further treatment was needed.

All lanes were opened after the semi truck was removed from the scene.