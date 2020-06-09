Driver Bubba Wallace says NASCAR should ban Confederate flags from races

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 McDonald’s Chevrolet, wears an “I Can’t Breath – Black Lives Matter” t-shirt under his fire suit in solidarity with protesters around the world taking to the streets after the death of George Floyd on May 25. Here he is standing during the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 07, 2020 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

After wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirt to Sunday’s race, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace said the next step is to rid the racetracks of the confederate flag.

Wallace, the first full-time African-American driver in the Cup Series since 1971, wore the T-shirt in solidarity with protesters around the world who have been calling for justice in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police. As the protests have raged on, officials in Virginia have started taking action to remove confederate monuments in some states and military bases are taking away confederate paraphernalia.

Wallace told CNN’s Don Lemon Monday the next steps now are “to get rid of all confederate flags.”

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with confederate flags,” Wallace said. “Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

Initially the confederate flag did not bother him, Wallace said, but after educating himself he sees how uncomfortable it makes people.

“There’s going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly but it’s time for change,” he said. “We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR to have those conversations to remove those flags.”

If fans don’t agree, Wallace said they can “get back on the road where you came from.”

“We should not be able to have an argument over that,” he said. “It is a thick line we cannot cross anymore.”