INDIANAPOLIS — A woman accused of killing two people in separate crashes is out of jail after posting bond.

55-year-old Kelli Anderson is awaiting trial after being charged with reckless homicide and six counts of criminal recklessness in connection with a crash involving multiple cars that killed a mother of four. She was not charged following another crash that killed an Indianapolis emergency room doctor.

On June 17, the court set a $100,000 surety bond. That bond was entered in the clerk’s office Wednesday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said she was released just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The judge ordered as a condition of her release after posting bond Anderson should not drive any motor vehicles.

After Anderson’s first deadly crash in May, she told police she takes prescription medicine for seizures and may have blacked out. When she was discharged, neurologists told her she was “at high risk of harm to herself and/or others” and “should not drive for 6 months until cleared by a neurologist.”

The next month, Anderson crashed into stopped vehicles, resulting in an eight-vehicle crash. Witnesses estimate Anderson was driving between 50 and 60 miles per hour at the time of the crash. The speed limit is 35 miles per hour.

Immediately after the June 9 crash, Anderson was “walking around without difficulty, did not appear injured, and was coherent,” police said. She told an officer she was “paying attention, but the other vehicles were just stopped.”

A search of Bureau of Motor Vehicles records showed Anderson’s driving status was valid at the time of the various crashes. The state is trying to suspend her driving license. As of Tuesday, they were waiting to set a hearing for the motion.

The trial in Anderson’s case is set for September 1.