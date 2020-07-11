Drive-thru ice cream social benefits Second Helpings

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Dairy Association Indiana hosted the 31st annual Ice Cream Social Friday, with some changes due to COVID-19.

The ADAI said the event moved from Monument Circle to Victory Field to offer an Ice Cream Social drive-thru and an option to enjoy treats at the ballpark.

“Our organization is thrilled to partner with American Dairy Association Indiana in hosting this year’s Ice Cream Social, one of downtown Indy’s greatest traditions,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President & General Manager.

The event allowed guests to make a donation of their choice in exchange for an ice cream treat. All proceeds from the event went to benefit the non-profit Second Helpings.

Second Helpings takes donated perishable and overstocked food to prepare nutritious meals for thousands of hungry children and adults and delivers them free of charge in the Greater Indianapolis area.