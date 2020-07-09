Drive-in concerts to take place at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Music lovers can attend concerts at the Ruoff Music Center from the comfort of their vehicle starting Friday.

Concert-goers will get a parking spot for their car, plus one for tailgating. Between parties, an empty space will act as a buffer to keep groups physically distanced.

Tickets are $150 per car, which amounts to around $30 a person depending on how many people are in the car.

“All acts will be live on stage just like a regular concert. Only difference is, you can sit in your car, or sit next to your car in a chair and bring your own food and beverage,” Kyle Johnston, director of marketing for Live Nation said.

Gates open at 5:30 and the music starts at 8:00. Friday night, Yacht Rock Revue will play. Sunday, Brad Paisley is performing.

Tickets are still available and visitors can buy them onsite if you don’t purchase in advance. To buy a ticket in advance, visit livenation.com/drivein.