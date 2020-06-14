Dreasjon Reed’s life celebrated at spot where he was killed by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Family, friends and protesters celebrated Dreasjon Reed’s life Saturday at the same spot where he was shot and killed by police.

On Tuesday, Dreasjon Reed would have turned 22 years old. On May 6, he was shot and killed by an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department following a high-speed chase that Reed streamed live on Facebook to thousands of viewers.

“We are done asking. We are done being nice. No justice, no peace, no justice, no sleep,” said Joshua Griffin, who organized the event and cleared it with nearby businesses. “Now we want demands, so instead of asking, we are going to take them like today. I am taking Michigan Road, and we are going to have a celebration of life party.”

The peaceful rally began with dancing and food before entering into protests on Michigan Road. Griffin says it’s not only justice for Reed, but for all of America. He added that they are also celebrating the progress in Reed’s case.

This past week, IMPD released the name of the officer who shot Reed — four-year service member Dejoure Mercer. IMPD says officers spotted Reed’s car driving recklessly and claim he almost struck other vehicles while exiting the highway. A high-speed pursuit incurred. IMPD says they terminated the chase at 6:10 p.m. before officers spotted Reed’s car six minutes later as it pulled into the rear of a business.

“Why was he still being pursued if the district terminated a police chase, because terminated means to come to an end?” questioned Griffin.

It was then that Reed exited the car on foot. IMPD says their officers deployed a taser that proved ineffective. The department states that Reed shot at officers before Mercer returned fire, killing him.

Reed’s family denies that their relative pulled the trigger, and countless others who watched the Facebook live feed also believe Reed did not shoot at officers.

“I’ll be honest, the community doesn’t know who to trust, especially after being so peaceful in downtown Indianapolis, but we were still hit with teargas and riot gear from police officers,” explained Griffin. “Today is about life, and not just my life, your life, America’s life, our community life. If we don’t change it in the community, who else is going to change it?”

Protestors, along with Reed’s family, are demanding a transparent investigation in this case as well as the release of the coroner’s report. Reed’s family took to the microphone that evening to thank the community for their continued support in their loved one’s case.

“Remember, I am Dreasjon Reed. I am his mother. I am and will continue to fight for my son no matter what,” said Reed’s mother, Demetree Wynn. “Just remember to do everything in love and everything in peace. No more violence and no more killing. That’s our goal.”