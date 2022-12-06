It’s a foggy start to our Tuesday morning with far eastern Indiana under a Dense Fog Advisory until noon. Several schools across central Indiana are under a two hour delay. You can find a list of delays here. This fog will linger into the late morning. Even if it doesn’t look to bad where you are as you head out this morning, remember, visibility can quickly reduce as you travel along. Allowing for a few extra minutes on your commute this morning is recommended. Along with the fog, we’re also seeing patchy drizzle in the area. So you may need to run your windshield wipers a few times on your drive.

We’ll keep minor rain chances around through the day with the most favorable time to see rain coming near the evening commute. Even then, it’s not looking to be a lot. Widely scattered, light showers or sprinkles will develop in central Indiana. These will turn spotty again through the evening. If you have outdoor plans this evening, don’t let the rain scare you away, just be prepared for a few light showers.

Fog will develop again tonight and spotty showers will be possible into early Wednesday morning. Tomorrow is looking to be a pretty decent day. Temperatures will be mild, the afternoon will be dry and we could even see some peeks of sunshine.

The biggest push of rain all week long is associated with a low pressure system that will bring rain Thursday afternoon into Friday. These showers will exit Friday evening and lead us into a dry but cooler (seasonal) weekend.