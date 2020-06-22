DPW using new road repair technology

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) crews are using a new high-tech process that will end up saving the city of Indianapolis a lot of money.

Early on Saturday, workers were out doing street repairs on Allisonville Road, one of the many projects the city will be working on.

This new process is called Hot-In-Place and it’s used for larger scale projects. This process allows crews to actually recycle the asphalt on site.

Justin Gonzale, Technical Sales Manager said, “The new normal that we are all experiencing now, everyone is trying to cut costs and save money. I would say the cost savings is the number one benefit of this process. The number two is the green process, we are reducing truck trips by about 75 percent.”

The city is expected to save about a half million dollars this year.