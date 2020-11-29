DPW reminds Marion County residents that leaf collection concludes Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is reminding Marion County residents that leaf collection service ends on Friday, December 4.

Residents can place up to 40 bags of leaves out for pick up on their usual trash day through the end of this week. DPW’s leaf collection service is offered free for residents.

DPW offers the following guidelines to follow during leaf collection:

Bag leaves in plastic bags. Paper bags can deteriorate and break apart in wet weather.

Keep bags at least three feet away from your trash cart for easy pickup.

Leaf bags should be outside by 7 a.m. on your normal trash day.

“While raking leaves, DPW asks that residents clear leaves from storm drain inlets to prevent drainage and flooding problems. Residents are also asked to not rake leaves into the street, which causes problems for street sweepers,” said DPW in a release.

Leaves collected by DPW are taken to the South Side Landfill where they are composted. Residents may pick up the resulting mulch in the spring.

The open burning of leaves is prohibited in Marion County. DPW suggests composting as an alternative to traditional raking and bagging.