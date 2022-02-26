INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Saturday that Emerson Avenue between Raymond Street and Southeastern Avenue is expected to close on or after Tuesday, March 1.

The road is set to close for a bridge rehabilitation project. Traffic traveling north on Emerson Avenue will be directed to use Raymond Street and Southeastern Avenue. Southbound traffic should follow Southeastern Avenue and Raymond Street to Emerson Avenue.

Emerson Avenue over Bean Creek is set to fully reopen this upcoming summer.