DPW crews clean up Downtown Indianapolis after this weekend’s protests

INDIANAPOLIS — Clean up efforts are underway in Downtown Indianapolis after this weekend’s protests.

There is damage to city property and many downtown businesses.

DPW crews and contractors have been working on various cleanup activities since this past weekend and expect to finish up later this week.

They have been doing sidewalk sweeping, some sign replacement, and litter has been mostly completed.

They’re still washing off graffiti on The Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

Spokesperson Hannah Scott said many community members have volunteered to help in the cleanup effort. But they’re asking people not to.

They encourage folks to offer their volunteer service with partner organization Keep Indianapolis Beautiful.

“We are trying to keep the cleanup process internal so there’s constancy to what’s going on and keeping better track of work completed and what still needs to be done,” DPW spokesperson Hannah Scott said.

Downtown Indy Inc. is helping with cleanup efforts too. Their ambassadors have been doing cleanup too.

They advise individuals not to come down and clean up on their own until organized efforts are made known.

This is how they recommend you help:

1.Support. Patronize Downtown businesses.

2. Sign up to volunteer. If you wish to participate in volunteer clean-up effort, please fill out this form.

3. Donate: Downtown Indy, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and is equipped to take donations/contributions to benefit the Downtown Indy, Inc. Small Business Recovery Fund. Downtown Indy, Inc. will review applications and disperse funds based on impact and need. You can donate here.