INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers residing on Indy’s west side are set to see their community recycling drop-off site on Rockville Road move to a new site.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works confirmed the removal of the drop-off site at the Kroger located at 8150 Rockville Road in a release Friday evening. The change was immediately put into effect.

One of the new recycling drop-off sites can be found at Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, which is located at 3737 Waldemere Avenue.

DPW emphasized that these spots are only available as drop-off locations for recyclable materials. The materials must be loose, clean and dry. Anyone disposing of cardboard boxes is asked to ensure they flatten them first before disposal.

DPW also noted the sites cannot process bagged recyclables as it creates hazards for employees during the sorting process.

The following materials can be left at the drop-off recycling sites:

All colors of glass

#1 and #2 plastic bottles and jugs (no Styrofoam or plastic bags)

Aluminum, tin, and steel beverage and food cans

Newspapers, broken-down cardboard boxes, paper, and magazines

Anyone who illegally dumps trash, furniture, hazardous waste, debris or any other non-recyclable materials can be fined up to $2,500 and is considered to be illegal dumping.

Any property owners interested in hosting a recycling drop-off location are encouraged to contact the DPW team at sustainindy@indy.gov.