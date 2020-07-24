DPW announces Broad Ripple Avenue will reopen to one-way traffic during overnight hours

Related Content Partial street closures in Broad Ripple, downtown Indy will remain through Labor Day weekend Video

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) today announced the Broad Ripple Avenue pedestrian corridor will reopen to one-way, eastbound traffic each night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Pedestrians should expect to see motorized traffic on Broad Ripple Avenue during these hours at least on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

The closures of Broad Ripple Avenue and other street segments were implemented to benefit public safety amid the COVID-19 public health crisis by providing residents the ability to socially distance while enjoying dense, commercial areas across Indianapolis.

The street closures will continue through Labor Day.