Dozens of pounds of meth seized, 3 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says three people were arrested after discovering dozens of pounds of methamphetamine.

On July 30, IMPD’s interdiction unit were investigating information about the transportation of illegal drugs from the west coast heading into Indianapolis. During the investigation and initial traffic stop, a K9 alerted officers to the presence of drugs. Police say they located 15 pounds of methamphetamine.

The next day, a search warrant was served in the 2400 block of East 80th Street on the north side of Indianapolis. There, police say they found four bundles of meth weighing in for a total of approximately 60 pounds. They also seized $21,000 in cash and cryptocurrency.

Rianna Ramirez, 26, Sidney Evans, 40, of California and Michelle Hadley, 25, of Tennessee were arrested in connection with the incident. The prosecutor’s office has not yet filed formal charges.





