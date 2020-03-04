Dozens of people still unaccounted for after Tennessee tornadoes

Sumant Joshi helps to clean up rubble at the East End United Methodist Church after it was heavily damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Joshi is a resident in the area and volunteered to help clean up. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. – Dozens of people are still unaccounted for in Tennessee after tornadoes ripped through the area Tuesday morning.

At least 24 people are dead, and some of those people are children.

Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton released a list of names to WBIR of the people who are still unaccounted for after the storms. The first list had 80 people. The listed was narrowed down to 24 people as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

These are the people who are still missing.

Rachel Baughman

Katherine Julian

Penny Penelope Cole

Ryan Hunter

Phyllis Burchett

Diana and Robert Smith

Iris Walker

Dwight Gentry

David Phillips

Maureen Langford

Andi Otis

Lisa Burgess

Tommy Knight

Robin & Bethany Babb

Joey Dedemicis

Joe Murphy Jr

Denton Nelson

Douglas Loftis

Rick Stegill

Ryan Packinghan

Kathy Koch

Joe Yoder

Mayor Ricky Shelton asks anyone with information about the people on the list to call Putnam County at (931) 646-4636.