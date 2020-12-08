Dozens of deaths and thousands of arrests recorded in Indiana domestic violence report

INDIANAPOLIS — A report released today claims domestic violence in central Indiana remains a public health crisis.

The study by the Domestic Violence Network is the first of its kind since 2016.

Over a two year span, the report found there had been 75 domestic related deaths in central Indiana.

“Domestic violence is a pervasive issue,” said Kelly McBride with the Domestic Violence Network. “So we need to talk about this issue and stop having it be behind closed doors and a shameful issue.”

McBride says the study, which focused on Marion County and the 8 surrounding counties, found that in 2018 and 2019 domestic violence service providers took more than 28,000, often outweighing their capacity.

The two year period also saw more than 7,500 arrests for domestic violence, not counting the many cases that go unreported.

“Having a report of 7,527 arrests in a two year time period, that really just skims the surface of what’s happening,” said McBride.

With those numbers in mind, the study calls for three changes.

First, an increase in funding to domestic violence service providers and the local and state levels.

“What we do know is that there just is not enough funding to support the need,” said McBride.

McBride also believes a renewed enforcement of current guns laws for domestic violence offenders and improving school curriculum for teenagers could change the culture that leads to violence.

“If we want to get in front of this issue, we need to start with education and what a healthy relationship looks like,” said McBride. “We need to have healthy households. That’s where it starts.”

While the study focused on 2018 and 2019, research is showing domestic violence has increased in 2020, with deaths rising by 85 percent and calls for service to IMPD up 125 percent.