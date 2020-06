Photo of Rushville storm damage courtesy of CJ Lewis

RUSHVILLE, Ind. – The National Weather Service is in Rushville today assessing storm damage after severe weather hit the area on Wednesday.

The Rush County emergency management director tells us 12 homes were damaged in the storms. One of the homes is destroyed.

Also, trees and powerlines were knocked down. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The NWS is working to determine whether the damage was caused by straight-line winds or a tornado.