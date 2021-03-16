Downtown restaurants serve largest crowds since last year, hopeful for the rest of March

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indianapolis businesses got a taste of what’s to come during the weekend’s Big Ten basketball tournaments. Some restaurants said it was the busiest weekend they’ve had in a year.

“I mean this was the best week we’ve had since we closed down,” said Jade Sharpe, director of operations at Kilroy’s. “So it’s good to see it coming back. Obviously, there was a period of time there where we had no business at all. So we’ll take whatever we can get to make up for it.”

The warm weather allowed some popular downtown spots, like Kilroy’s and the District Tap, to open up more outdoor seating. These establishments are along Georgia Street which is closed for the tournaments.

“The tent was open, so we managed to fill that up which pretty much doubled our capacity,” Callum Langlois, manager at The District Tap, said. “It was great!”

Many establishments in the surrounding counties reopened their businesses before Marion County during this pandemic. Some restaurants said their employees found jobs elsewhere.

Now as business starts to pick up, managers in downtown Indy need to hire more staff.

“We’re actually still looking for staff because we were in such a hold for so long that we just didn’t have the hours to give to people because we didn’t have the tables to seat,” Sharpe said. “So having the bar seating is huge! The bartenders are so happy to have their guests and their regulars back. Again, we are looking for servers, bartenders, bussers, all of it.”

The Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association said they are anxious to collect data from area hotels to gauge the amount of visitors, and how that makes up for any amount of losses over the last year.

“The losses in the hotel space would be staggering to most people in terms of what that actually truly means from a raw dollar amount to also percentage amount,” said IRLA President & CEO Patrick Tamm. “That also means an incredible loss of employment, incredible loss of wages to many people.”

Prior to the pandemic, Tamm said around 70,000 people living in Marion County had jobs that were either directly or indirectly impacted by tourism.

“A lot of people have suffered greatly so anytime we can have a positive uptake, even if it’s just a short weekend, is good news for many,” Tamm said.