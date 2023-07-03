INDIANAPOLIS — The downtown Indianapolis fireworks spectacular is becoming an even bigger party. For the first time ever, there will be a street festival before the fireworks show.

”We wanted to ensure people had a reason to come downtown,” said Taylor Schaffer with Downtown Indy Inc. “They were coming to the best view of those fireworks in the city and enjoying the best that downtown has to offer at the same time.”

Schaffer said they’re hoping the street festival on North St. will increase foot traffic to downtown Indy ahead of the Fourth of July fireworks.

North St. between Meridian and Penn will be shut down. Starting at 6 p.m., there will be food trucks, live entertainment and drinks.

Schaffer sees it as the beginning of something great in Indy.

”I think there is so much potential to be able to bring in new partners, to be able to really turn this into an Indy tradition,” she said.

Between state police and IMPD, 150 officers will be downtown.

”You’re going to see a heavy patrol and a heavy mixture of officers the whole downtown area that night,” said Chuck Deblaso, the IMPD Special Operations Commander.

Deblaso is asking gun owners to be responsible with their firearms – and not fire them into the air.

”If you’re going to be consuming alcohol, don’t carry a gun,” he said. “They don’t mix.”

Officers and firefighters will also keep an eye on the area around where the fireworks will be launched at the 500 N Meridian building.

Debris is likely to fall from the fireworks, meaning people aren’t allowed in the sidewalk around the building or on Veterans Memorial Plaza.

North St. between Meridian and Pennsylvania will be closed from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. The streets in red, portions of Meridian, Illinois, North and Michigan, will be closed from about 9:45 to 10:30 that night.

If you’re just heading downtown for just the fireworks show make sure to plan ahead.

”You need to come down around 9 o’clock to make sure you get a good parking space and get a good place to see the fireworks,” Deblaso said.

If you can’t make the show, make sure to check out FOX59. All of the action will be broadcast live starting at 10 p.m.