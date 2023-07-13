INDIANAPOLIS — According to Downtown Indy, Inc., the Fourth Fest event recorded the highest event attendance on Independence Day.

DII said over 23,000 attendees were present inside the festival area, bound by St. Clair St. Delaware St., Ohio St., and Illinois St.

The event attendees joined tens of thousands of other visitors enjoying Downtown Indianapolis on July 4th, experiencing a night at the ballpark at Victory Field, attending a convention at the Indiana Convention Center, or taking in the Downtown fireworks from another vantage point within the Regional Center.

DII research found that this year’s event was the highest attendance since 2017 when Placer.ai data began tracking the trends, increasing more than 21 percent from last year and a 48 percent increase from 2018 attendance.

“This year, we set out to reimagine a time-honored Indianapolis tradition and introduce new entertainment, vendors, and partnerships that would truly enliven our Downtown and introduce a renewed sense of vibrancy in the Mile Square,” DII President & CEO Taylor Schaffer said. “This year’s turnout was reflective of not only the people that live, work, and play Downtown but also the diversity of the Indianapolis community.”

According to DII, this year’s fireworks show was synced to popular patriotic and themed music aired on local Radio One radio stations.