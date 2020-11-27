Downtown Indy plans smaller-scale events for Circle of Lights

INDIANAPOLIS — Another holiday tradition will look a little bit different this season.

The Friday after Thanksgiving typically marks the start of the Circle of Lights. But this year, the lights will go on, without fanfare.

Downtown Indy is inviting people to enjoy the light display starting Saturday. It will feature a music and video presentation happening every night, at 6:30, 8 and 10 p.m.

Organizers say this is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a free lights show while safely socially distanced. The hope is that people who come to see the circle lights will also support downtown businesses, which have been hurting during the pandemic.

“We need to find ways to support them now – with takeout, carryout, delivery. some of them are shifting to outdoor dining even in the cold weather months. This is part of our civic responsibility to take care of our downtown, which takes care of, financially, of our entire community,” Bob Schultz, Senior VP of Downtown Indy Inc. said.

The lighting of the circle typically draws 75,000 to 100,000 people to the downtown area. Organizers are stressing there will be no show Friday night.