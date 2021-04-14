Downtown Indy, Inc. takes over fireworks, seeks sponsors as city looks for new launch location

INDIANAPOLIS––City officials are working with Downtown Indy, Inc. to find a new launch location to bring back the July Fourth fireworks celebration for 2021.

Downtown Indy said Regions had been the host location and sponsor for more than 50 years, but Regions Tower’s rooftop can no longer be a launch site for IPL (now AES Indiana) Downtown Freedom Fest.

Recent residential development near Regions Tower prohibits the building from being used due to the required safety fallout perimeter for aerial pyrotechnics.

IPL Downtown Freedom Fest had been managed by Emmis Communications, but now that Regions Tower can not be used, the event has been handed off to Downtown Indy, Inc.

“We want our residents and visitors to enjoy the continuation of this annual tradition,” said Sherry Seiwert, president of Downtown Indy, a local civic organization that “manages and activates the urban core.”

Downtown Indy, Inc. said it is committed to finding a new downtown launch location and is working with the Indianapolis Fire Department and other city officials and pyrotechnic professionals.

“We are looking at various alternative sites throughout Downtown where world-class aerial fireworks can be safely launched not only in celebration of Independence Day,” said Seiwert, “but also for upcoming celebrations, including Circle of Lights and the College Football Championship weekend.”

Downtown Indy is also seeking additional sponsors for the event which requires a significant amount of funding. Bob Schultz, senior vice president of events for Downtown Indy said, “We have developed sponsorship packages in hopes of identifying partners who wish to join us in preserving this annual tradition and we will be reaching out to corporate leaders in the coming days to get support to continue this important event.”

Due to continued COVID-19 restrictions, which cancelled fireworks last year, Downtown Indy, Inc. said it would not anticipate holding a festival-type community viewing.

City officials including Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Downtown Indy, Inc. and AES Indiana will encourage residents to pick their own sites across downtown to view the fireworks for 2021.

“This year, we hope to restore our special tradition of July Fourth fireworks in Downtown Indianapolis,” said Mayor Hogsett. “As we work with partners to find a new location, we’re looking forward to inviting residents to safely enjoy the spectacle from various vantage points throughout the Downtown area.”